2 people robbed at gunpoint in Old Town Triangle

Two people were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the Old Town Triangle on the North Side.

The 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were walking at 10:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Sedgwick when two males approached and demanded their belongings, according to Chicago Police.

At least one of the robbers displayed a handgun, prompting the man to hand over an unknown amount of money, police said. The robbers then ran away and fired a shot. No one was injured.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.