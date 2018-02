2 people shot in Chatham

A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were shot Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:10 p.m., both were walking in the 700 block of East 82nd Street when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The 25-year-old was shot in the leg and the 17-year-old was shot in the hand, police said.

Both were taken to Jackson Park Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.