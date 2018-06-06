2 people trying to lure children into van in Gresham

Police are looking for two suspects involved in two attempted child lurings that took place Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The first attempt happened early Tuesday when a woman was walking with her child when a white GMC van pulled up and two males inside tried to snatch the child near West 79th Street and South Morgan Street, according to Chicago Police.

Shortly after, two males in a white GMC van were seen trying to lure children into their van near Gresham Elementary School in the 8500 block of South Green Street, police said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.