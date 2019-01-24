2 people wanted for attempted kidnapping in South Shore: police

Police are searching for two people who tried to kidnap children last week in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

At 8 a.m. Jan. 17, the children were walking in the 7800 block of South Shore Drive when a brown minivan pulled up, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Someone inside repeatedly asked them if they wanted a ride before driving away.

Soon, the minivan found the children again and a different person inside asked if they wanted a ride, police said. The number of children in the incident wasn’t released.

One suspect was described as a white man in his 50’s with a thick brown beard and little to no hair on his head, police said. He was wearing a black shirt.

The other suspect was described as a black male dressed as a woman in a black-haired wig and black leather coat, police said. The minivan had rear-tinted windows and damage on the back passenger side.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.