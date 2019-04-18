2 people wanted in connection with Gary homicide

The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit in Indiana is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a homicide in Gary.

Darrian Hill, 19, was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of North Broadway, Gary police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Kris Adams or Det. James Bond at 219-755-3855.