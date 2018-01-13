2 people wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were shot during an altercation Saturday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 29-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were at a gathering about 8:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of West North Avenue when an altercation broke out, someone took out a gun and shot them, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The woman was grazed in the head and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating.