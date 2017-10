2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old boy was struck in the forearm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital. His condition was unknown.