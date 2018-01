2 people wounded in Ukrainian Village shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

They were walking down the street about 5:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Leavitt when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the hip, and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. They both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.