2 people wounded in West Pullman shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:35 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Sangamon, Chicago Police said.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the hand and in good condition, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and in serious condition, police said.