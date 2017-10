2 people wounded in West Pullman shooting

Two people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a Far South Side shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The pair was shot about 3 p.m. at 118th and Emerald, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right buttocks, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

A second person was shot in the body and also taken to Christ, according to police. Their age and gender weren’t immediately known.

More details weren’t available.