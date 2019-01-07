2 pizza delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint on West Side: police

A trio of armed robbers recently targeted two pizza delivery drivers in the Lawndale and West Garfield Park neighborhoods on the West Side.

Both times, the driver was about to deliver the pizza when three young men appeared, one pointing a black handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They robbed the driver before taking off.

The incidents occurred:

about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore; and

about 8:35 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 4400 block of West Adams.

Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.