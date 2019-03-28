2 police officers injured during foot chase in South Austin

Two Chicago police officers were injured Wednesday night while investigating a stolen vehicle in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

During the officers’ investigation about 8:03 p.m. in the first block of North Latrobe Avenue, a group of people gathered nearby and fled when the officers approached them, Chicago police said.

Officers chased after them and apprehended two male suspects with weapons, sustaining minor injuries in the process, police said. The officers were treated and released from an area hospital.

Four guns were recovered, police said. Charges are pending at this time.