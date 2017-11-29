2 questioned in Humboldt Park shooting that wounded 33-year-old man

Two people were being questioned in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that wounded a 33-year-old man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7:20 p.m., the man was standing in the 800 block of North Homan when two males wearing black clothing began shooting at him, Chicago Police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to his head and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said Area North detectives were questioning two people Wednesday night.