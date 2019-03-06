2 residential burglaries reported in Budlong Woods: police

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a pair of residential burglaries that happened in January in the Budlong Woods neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a home by forcing or kicking open a door, according to an alert from Chicago police. Once inside, the suspect or suspects stole property.

The first burglary happened between 3 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 2700 block of West Rascher, while the other happened just after 8 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2800 block of West Catalpa, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.