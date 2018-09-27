2 residential burglaries reported in Uptown

Two businesses have reported burglaries in the last week in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

In each, someone forced open a window or door to the business in order to remove property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The most recent burglary happened about 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Argyle Street, police said. An earlier burglary was reported about 7 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of North Broadway Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.