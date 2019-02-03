2 rideshare drivers robbed at gunpoint in Austin: police

Police are looking for an armed man who robbed two rideshare drivers last month in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Both times, he hailed a ride and pointed a handgun at them during the drive, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then made them hand over their belongings.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound black man either 22 or 23 years old, police said.

The armed robberies occurred:

about 8:05 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 5300 block of West Madison Street; and

about 9:55 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 100 block of North Lorel Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.