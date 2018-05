2 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

Two people were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the South Loop.

About 2 a.m., a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were walking to their vehicle in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were approached by two people who initiated the robbery, Chicago Police said.

One of them pulled out a handgun before stealing their cellphones and keys, police said. They drove away in burgundy Chevy Malibu. No one was injured.

Area Central detectives were investigating.