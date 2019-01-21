2 robberies reported in Austin: police

Police are warning residents about a pair of robberies reported recently in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Both times, a man snuck up on someone from behind and either said he was armed or jabbed the person’s back with an object imitating a gun, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then stole cash or personal belongings.

The incidents occurred:

about 5 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1600 block of North Cicero; and

about 9:07 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1600 block of North Lamon.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.