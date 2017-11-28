2 robberies reported in Kenwood

Two robberies were recently reported in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The robberies happened at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 1100 block of East 47th Street and at 8:08 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1100 block of East 44th Street, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robbers were described as two 17 to 25 year-old black men with dark complexions, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.