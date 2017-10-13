2 robberies reported on South, Southwest sides

Police are warning South and Southwest side residents about two recent robberies in the McKinley Park and Brighton Park neighborhoods.

In both robberies, the victims were approached by male suspects who demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 3300 block of South Bell, and the second happened about 30 minutes later in the 2600 block of West Pershing, police said.

The robbers were described as black males, thought to be between 17 and 20 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, police said. They were last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray bandana.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.