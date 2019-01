2 seriously hurt in Dunning fire

A five-story apartment caught on fire Wednesday morning, leaving two people hospitalized in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 5 a.m., a fire broke out at a building in the 6400 block of West Belle Plaine, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, CFD said. No further information was immediately available.

CFD was investigating the cause of the fire.