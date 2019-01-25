2 seriously injured in South Shore fire

Two people were seriously injured Friday evening in a fire in the South Shore neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at 8:30 p.m. to a “minor fire” at a four-story courtyard apartment building in the 7000 block of South Chappell Avenue, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Dept. said.

A 65-year-old man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, the department said. A 55-year-old woman was taken to South Shore Hospital.

The department said no one else was displaced by the fire. The fire was extinguished and fire officials were investigating.