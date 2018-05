2 seriously wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday in the 1000 block of North Lockwood. | Google Earth

Two people were shot Thursday night in Austin.

They were standing outside about 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lockwood, where two people walked up to them and started firing shots, Chicago Police said.

A 51-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the hand and buttocks. A 29-year-old man was struck four times in his back and once in his side, police said. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai.