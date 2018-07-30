2 seriously wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man and a teenage boy were shot and seriously wounded Monday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was shot twice in the chest, once in the neck and once in the back at 9:56 a.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago Police. The 22-year-old man was shot in his right thigh and left arm.

They were both taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants, police said. He ran away northbound on Prairie Avenue after the shooting.

Area Central detectives were investigating.