2 seriously wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

Two men were shot early Sunday when they were driving in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 30 and 35, were driving in the 900 block of North Lorel when a car passed them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

Both men were hit in their lower backs and were taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.