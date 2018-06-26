10 shot in 5 minutes in South Side attacks

Ten people were shot, one fatally, within five minutes Monday night on the South Side.

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shoot-out in the West Pullman neighborhood about 10:50 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

A woman and two teens were walking outside when someone fired shots in the 12300 block of South Yale, police said. Witnesses told police that a 19-year-old man who was killed in the shooting fired the first shots from the gangway and an unknown person returned fire.

The 19-year-old was struck in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and thigh. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

An 18-year-old woman was also shot in the thigh and was stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

Five minutes earlier, six people were shot near Ellis Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The group was standing near the park when someone opened fire about 10:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Vincennes, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was among those wounded. He was shot in the ankle and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in the hip and in both legs. Both of their conditions had stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both shot in the ankle and taken to the same hospital where they were both in good condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was struck by four bullets. He was shot twice in the hip, once in the buttocks and once in the arm and was taken to North Western Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.