2 shot, 1 fatally in Little Village: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were standing outside with a group of people when someone fired shots from an alley at 11:17 p.m. in the 800 block of South Paulina, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old man was suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his foot, shoulder, knee and armpit. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 21-year-old was shot in his buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.