2 shot – 1 fatally – in Noble Square shooting

Chicago police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Noble Square. | Taylor Hartz/Sun-Times

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Noble Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The 22-year-old and 24-year-old were sitting in their vehicle when a vehicle they did not recognize pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Ada Street, according to Chicago police.

Both men were shot multiple times in their upper bodies, police said.

One was fatally struck. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were investigating.