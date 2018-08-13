2 shot at Jeffrey Manor barbecue

Two men were shot Sunday evening in the 9600 block of South Brennan in Jeffrey Manor, Chicago. | Google Streetview

A backyard barbecue turned violent Sunday evening when a drive-by shooter opened fire and wounded two men in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were sitting in a backyard about 8:40 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Brennan Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old was shot in his leg and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 27-year-old was struck in his ankle and was taken to Trinity Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.