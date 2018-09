2 shot, critically wounded, while stopped at red light in Humboldt Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were stopped at a red light when a dark colored Jeep pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 10:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Division, according to Chicago police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 39-year-old was shot in the chest. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.