2 shot during argument in Little Village

A man and a woman were shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4 p.m., they were in the 2400 block of South Albany when two dark-colored vehicles pulled up and an argument ensued, according to Chicago Police. During the argument, a male driver got out of his vehicle and fired shots.

A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, while a 39-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, police said.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.