2 shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago Police. A 21-year-old was shot in his mouth and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 24-year-old was hit in the buttocks, and took himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where his condition also stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.

Another man was shot in the same neighborhood about two hours earlier.