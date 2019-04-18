Our Pledge To You

04/18/2019, 04:39am

2 shot in Albany Park

Police gather at the scene where two men were shot in the 4200 block of North Kedzie | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

By Sun-Times Wire
Two men were injured Thursday after being shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The men, 27- and 30-years old, were sitting in traffic at 1:54 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when another male got out of a black SUV and fired shots into their vehicle, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in the right arm while the 30-year-old was shot in the left leg and abdomen, police said. They took themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital where both their conditions were stabilized.

Police close off the block where two men were shot at 4200 N. Kedzie | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

Area North detectives are investigating.

