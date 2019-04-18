2 shot in Albany Park
Two men were injured Thursday after being shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
The men, 27- and 30-years old, were sitting in traffic at 1:54 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when another male got out of a black SUV and fired shots into their vehicle, Chicago police said.
The 27-year-old was shot in the right arm while the 30-year-old was shot in the left leg and abdomen, police said. They took themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital where both their conditions were stabilized.
Area North detectives are investigating.