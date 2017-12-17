2 shot in Austin

Two men were wounded Sunday afternoon in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The men, ages 23 and 20, were standing outside in front of a building in the 5600 block of West Madison when a light-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The SUV then drove away heading east on Madison and then in an unknown direction.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition stabilized.

The younger man was shot in the buttocks and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition.