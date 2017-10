2 shot in Back of the Yards

Two people were shot Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm about 7:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Loomis, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Information about the second person shot and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.