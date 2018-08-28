2 shot in Back of the Yards

Two people were wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

A 27-year-old man was standing about 6:30 p.m. in the alley in the 4700 block of South Ashland when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the forearm, according to Chicago police.

Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in his arm and chest, police said.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Police initially reported the shooting as two separate incidents. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.