2 shot in Calumet Heights

Two people were shot Friday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk about 8:55 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Colfax when someone fired shots from a dark-colored sedan, according to Chicago Police. They both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

The 18-year-old man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. The 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to the right leg, and his condition stabilized.