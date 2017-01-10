2 shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were shot early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 38 and 40, were standing on the sidewalk at 2:17 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson when they heard gunfire and both felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and legs and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The older man was shot in the right leg and also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.