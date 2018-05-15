2 shot in East Garfield Park

A shooting Tuesday afternoon wounded two men in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men, both 20, were walking about 3:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Walnut when someone drove up to them in a dark-colored Honda Civic, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger got out and began shooting at the the men, striking one in the right arm and the other in the left leg, police said. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Police said one man was listed in good condition and the other man’s condition had stabilized.