2 shot in East Garfield Park

Police investigate two people shot in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a white car fired shots at 10:33 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago Police.

A 23-year-old man was shot in both legs and a 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions had been stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.