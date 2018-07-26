2 shot in East Garfield Park

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in the 700 block of North Homan Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two men were shot Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were standing on the sidewalk when someone they didn’t know walked up to them and fired shots about 11:35 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan, according to Chicago Police.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and lower body and a 44-year-old man was shot in the ankle, police said.

The men took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.