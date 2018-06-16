2 shot in East Hyde Park

A woman and man were shot Friday night in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the two were standing in a group of people when they heard gunshots in the 1600 block of East 53rd Street, Chicago Police said.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in her arm, and a 31-year-old man was shot in his legs and groin, police said.

They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.