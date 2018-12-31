2 shot at fast food restaurant drive-thru in Englewood

A man and woman were badly hurt in a restaurant drive-thru shooting Monday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 3:15 a.m., the 60-year-old man and woman, whose age wasn’t released, were in a black Saturn about to receive their meals at a fast food drive-thru in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to Chicago police. A male in a white sedan pulled up and fired multiple shots into the Saturn.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in his body and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman was also taken there, in serious condition from bullets in her abdomen and legs.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.