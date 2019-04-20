2 shot in Fernwood drive-by

Two men were shot Saturday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

The two men, both 21, were standing outside just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West 104th Place when someone fired at them from a dark-colored SUV, Chicago police said.

One of the men was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn by friends, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. The other man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.