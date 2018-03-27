2 shot in front of Little Village business

Two people were shot in front of a business Tuesday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 21-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were in front of the business about 6:35 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Cermak when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, while the woman was shot in her arm, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.