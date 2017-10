2 shot in Fuller Park

Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

They were driving east about 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said. One boy was struck in his right leg and the other was struck in his left knee.

They took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.