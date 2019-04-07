2 wounded in Gary weekend shootings

Two men have been wounded in separate shootings this weekend in Gary in Northwest Indiana.

About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man arrived at Methodist Hospital’s Northlake campus with a gunshot wound to his left leg, Gary police said.

The man was walking in the 1500 block of East 21st Avenue when a dark colored Honda heading westbound on 21st Avenue drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said.

Another person took him to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

24 hours later, on Sunday, police responded to calls of another man shot.

Officers arrived about 1:30 a.m. to a residence in the 3900 block of Fillmore Street, where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to the Methodist Hospital in Northlake but later flown to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He is in critical condition.

In late February, four people were killed in Gary in separate incidents that police believe may be related.