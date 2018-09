2 shot in Gresham

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The two were shot at 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of West 81st Street, according to Chicago police.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his left foot and another person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was shot in their left hip, police said.

They took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.