2 shot in Humboldt Park

Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A man and a female were shot at 6:13 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police. Their ages weren’t immediately known.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. It was unclear whether he was taken to a hospital.

The female was shot in an unknown part of her body and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.