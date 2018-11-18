2 shot in Humboldt Park

Two people were shot Sunday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The two were shot at 6:47 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Troy, according to Chicago police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his leg and took himself to St. Mary Hospital where his condition was stabilized. He told police two people shot him, police said.

Another male, whose age was unknown, was also shot. He refused medical attention and was not cooperating with officers, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known and no other information was available.

Area North detectives were investigating.